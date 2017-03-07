The Barbados Labour Party family grieves with the relatives and loved ones of Anderson Joseph, 48, of Westmoreland, St James, who died in a road traffic accident last night (Sunday March 5th 2017).

It is our sincere hope that Anderson’s five-year-old son, Nazaria, who was with his father at the time of the tragic accident and had to be rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with severe injuries, makes a speedy recovery.

We know that in these moments of sudden loss, words pale in significance to the pain and absolute distress loved ones feel. It is our prayer though that they gather strength from their faith in God, knowing that He is ever present.

Anderson’s death brings to 12 the number of road fatalities in Barbados so far this year — two more than the ten which occurred for the whole of 2016.

Whilst for legal reasons we cannot comment on who may be responsible for each of these tragic accidents to date, it is clear that the conditions of our road network would have contributed in some way to what occurred.

To be specific, the poor lighting on our highways, our potholed roads and highways, non-functioning traffic lights, the broken edges of roadways, overhanging bush, and unpainted and lit road crossings among other things.

Those who travel on our roads and highways on a daily basis can attest to these problems, especially the lack of street lights in too many districts which make driving at night somewhat hazardous.

Government must take responsibility for the deterioration of our roadways. The lack of maintenance of our roads and the non-functioning of street lights has contributed to several accidents, including some of this year’s road fatalities.

Government urgently needs to address these problems and stop the carnage on our streets.

Will it take someone from a brand name family to die for this Government to be moved to action on this important issue? Does an average Barbadian life no longer matter?

One road death is too much far less 12 in the first 10 weeks for this year.

We know we will be accused of being political, but we’re not. The fact is, the breakdown of our road infrastructure has a human dimension. Just ask the loved ones of those horribly snatched away from them.

These are not abstract matters to be treated as temporary inconveniences. In this vein we want to commend the work of the Barbados Road Safety Association which has been trying to educate Barbadians on this issue, and we urge all Barbadians – whether pedestrians, cyclists or drivers – to be extremely careful in their use of our roads and highways.