Thursday, 16 March 2017 11:41

British engineer crushed at a cement plant Featured

John Morris, 69, who was crushed to death on Tuesday after accidentally falling into an aggregate bin at an Asphalt plant in Princes Town, will be flown back to England for burial, businessman and close friend Krishna Lutchmeesingh of Lutchmeesingh Transport Contractors Limited revealed yesterday.

A police report stated that at about 11 am on Tuesday, Morris, a civil engineer was at Lutchmeesingh’s asphalt plant at M1 Ring Road, when the fatal freak accident occurred.

Police said that Morris had tried with a rod to loosen the aggregate in a cistern when he was pulled into it.  

The aggregate covered him, and plant employees took several minutes to dig him out, police said. 

A distraught Lutchmeesingh told Newsday: “John is a very close friend of mine and was almost like family. It is a very unfortunate incident and I am very very sorry.” Lutchmeesingh said Morris stayed at his home whenever he was in Trinidad. While he was not a worker, he would visit the plant once he was in the country.

He said: “He is not a worker, but he loves to go on the plant. He knows about asphalt because he has been doing that all his life. “ Lutchmeesingh said Morris has his family back in England and he has been in contact with them since the tragedy.

He said: “I have been talking to them (family) and they took the news very hard. The body will be flown back home, it is the most I can do for him at this time.” An autopsy will be performed today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. Officers of the Princes Town Police Station are investigating.

John Morris, 55, was pronounced dead at the Princes Town Health Facility.

Express/Newsday

