A fourteen-year-old, who went missing for almost two weeks after allegedly lying about going to visit her cousin’s home, was found by the police this morning in Soufriere St. Lucia.

Reports are that Jozet Kave Alexander cousin, Shakira Alexander, told St. Lucia News Online that she received the news around 9 a.m. today that Jozet was spotted by police just as she was boarding a bus on Baron’s Drive.

Jozet was taken to the Vieux Fort Police Station.

At the time of filing the report, Shakira said her cousin was still in police custody where she is being questioned. Her mother was expected to join her.

It is not yet clear if Jozet, a minor, or the person or persons who accommodated her, face charges.

Shakira said that on Saturday, March 4 , 2017, Jozet, who lives in New Row, Micoud, told her older brother that she was going to her cousin’s house in Vieux Fort.

She never showed up at her cousin’s house. “I called my sister to find out why she had not sent her home since it was late,” Shakira had told SNO in a previous interview.

“My sister told me that she had not seen her at all. That she and her husband had been at their home for the entire day that Saturday,” Shakira added.

This was the second time that Jozet, a student of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, had gone missing.

The first time she left for three days. It was discovered that she went “Babonneau at some boy” but returned safely home, Shakira said.