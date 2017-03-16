whatsupcaribbean728x90

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Vis…

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Visiting Carnival Enthusiasts

An executive decision has been made to extend the opportunity for foreign carnival attendees to experience Fire Fete in 2016. The event will now take place in the heat of...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Thursday, 16 March 2017 12:13

Teen who was reported missing found and in police custody Featured

A fourteen-year-old, who went missing for almost two weeks after allegedly lying about going to visit her cousin’s home, was found by the police this morning in Soufriere St. Lucia.

Reports are that Jozet Kave Alexander cousin, Shakira Alexander, told St. Lucia News Online that she received the news around 9 a.m. today that Jozet was spotted by police just as she was boarding a bus on Baron’s Drive.

Jozet was taken to the Vieux Fort Police Station.

At the time of filing the report, Shakira said her cousin was still in police custody where she is being questioned. Her mother was expected to join her.

It is not yet clear if Jozet, a minor, or the person or persons who accommodated her, face charges.

Shakira said that on Saturday, March 4 , 2017, Jozet, who lives in New Row, Micoud, told her older brother that she was going to her cousin’s house in Vieux Fort.

She never showed up at her cousin’s house. “I called my sister to find out why she had not sent her home since it was late,” Shakira had told SNO in a previous interview.

“My sister told me that she had not seen her at all. That she and her husband had been at their home for the entire day that Saturday,” Shakira added.

This was the second time that Jozet, a student of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, had gone missing.

The first time she left for three days. It was discovered that she went “Babonneau at some boy” but returned safely home, Shakira said.

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « British engineer crushed at a cement plant
back to top