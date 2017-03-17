Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Vis…

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Visiting Carnival Enthusiasts

An executive decision has been made to extend the opportunity for foreign carnival attendees to experience Fire Fete in 2016. The event will now take place in the heat of...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Friday, 17 March 2017 23:22

Goodbye Derek Walcott Featured

By: DAVID COMISSIONG

One of my absolute favourite poems is Derek Walcott's "The Schooner Flight"-- the opening poem in the Walcott collection entitled "The Star-Apple Kingdom".

This classic Walcott poem is an extended meditation on the predicament and promise of our Caribbean Civilization as manifested in the tragic life story of "Shabine'- a "red nigger who love the sea", and who out of desperation ships "as a seaman on the schooner Flight" for a defining sea voyage that takes him from Trinidad in the south of the Caribbean to the innumerable islands of the Bahamas in the north, and ultimately to his death.

In recent times, whenever I travel outside of my island home I somehow feel compelled to take the text of "The Schooner Flight" with me-- perhaps for the purpose of reminding myself of the plight and beauty and potential of our Caribbean Civilization.

I can think of no better way to express a public "good-bye" to Derek Walcott than by quoting the following passage from "The Schooner Flight" :-

"Fall gently, rain, on the sea's upturned face

like a girl showering; make these islands fresh

as Shabine once knew them! Let every trace,

every hot road, smell like clothes she just press

and sprinkle with drizzle........................

Though my Flight never pass the incoming tide

of this inland sea beyond the loud reefs

of the final Bahamas, I am satisfied

if my hand gave voice to one people's grief.

Open the map. More islands there, man

than peas on a tin plate, all different size,

one thousand in the Bahamas alone,

from mountains to low scrub with coral keys,

and from this bowsprit, I bless every town,

the blue smoke in hills behind them,

and the one small road winding down them like twine

to the roofs below; I have only one theme:

The bowsprit, the arrow, the longing, the lunging heart---

the flight to a target whose aim we'll never know,

vain search for one island that heals with its harbor

and a guiltless horizon..................

There are so many islands!

As many islands as the stars at night

on that branched tree from which meteors are shaken

like falling fruit around the schooner Flight.

But things must fall, and so it always was,

on one hand Venus, on the other Mars;

fall, and are one, just as this earth is one

island of archipelagoes of stars.

My first friend was the sea. Now is my last.

I stop talking now...........

...............and the moon open

a cloud like a door, and the light over me

is a road in white moonlight taking me home."

Thank you Derek Walcott. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Teen who was reported missing found and in police custody USAID clean energy program to help hospitality sector »
back to top