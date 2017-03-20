Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Vis…

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Visiting Carnival Enthusiasts

An executive decision has been made to extend the opportunity for foreign carnival attendees to experience Fire Fete in 2016. The event will now take place in the heat of...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Monday, 20 March 2017 08:29

Bloodbath: 4 men killed in attack at cookshop Featured

Police in Jamaica were busy up to late last evening probing Saturday night’s gun attack at a cookshop in Westmoreland which left four men dead and an entire community in mourning.

The deceased have been identified as 68-year-old tyre repairman Glendon Nanan; 54-year-old ‘Duco man’ Carl Banhan; 24-year-old labourer Timothy Bernard; and 19-year-old Dimario McIntosh, who is unemployed — all of Bath district, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm the four were at a cookshop in their normally peaceful community when four men, travelling on two motorcycles, rode onto the scene.

The two pillions, who were armed with handguns, dismounted the motorcycles and pelted the occupants of the cook shop with bullets.

Banhan, residents say, had just arrived at the cookshop, which served as his watering hole, when the attackers struck. He was the first to be cut down in a hail of bullets.

He died on his way to hospital, while the other three died instantly. Crime scene investigators removed several 9mm spent shells from the scene.

Yesterday, bewildered residents were still trying to determine what triggered the shooting as the four men were not known to be involved in any criminal activities.

But a highly placed police source close to the investigation told the Jamaica Observer that intelligence suggests that the intended target was not present at the time of the attack. “The four men died innocently,” the police source remarked.

In the meantime, McIntosh, the youngest victim, was said to be spinning music at the location at the time of the onslaught.

His distraught father, Wynter McIntosh, former Lucea mayor, could not come to grips with the loss of his son.

“This is history. Nothing like this has ever happened here,” a woman argued.

Acting Commander of Area One, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dermont Lawrence says, “The murders did not happen in one of our areas of concern, but we will continue to remain visible in the community.”

Observer

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « USAID clean energy program to help hospitality sector
back to top