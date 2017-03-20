1.

Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding an accident with injuries which resulted in a Mass Causality response.

This collision occurred around 6:10 am, this morning along Black Rock Main Road, St. Michael, (in the area of Terrific Tiles).

Involved in this collision was a Hino minibus being driven by Anderson Squires 47 years of Oxnard, St. James, and a Toyota motor lorry being driven by Tony Clarke 68 years of Fitts Village, St.James.

A total of eighteen (18) persons were injured as a result of the collision. Sixteen (16) passengers and the drivers of both vehicles.

The most serious of the injured was the driver of the motor lorry who had to be freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Fire service.

He received multiple fractures to both legs, and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where his condition is listed as critical but stable.

The driver of the minibus received a laceration to the fore head and abrasions to his arm. The other injured persons complained for pain to the neck, back, and abrasions to the body and were all treated on the scene by Dr Byer, and in some cases, subsequently referred to the Branford Taitte, Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael for further medical attention.

A 21 year old female was also transported to the QEH for medical attention complaining for dizziness and pain to the body.

The mass casualty response included two fire tenders from the Barbados Fire Department, under the command of Divisional officer Errol Gaskin and eight (8) Officers, Three Doctors, and 4 Nurses from the QEH, headed by Dr. Byer, three ambulances, two from the QEH, and one from the BDF, and personnel from the BDF.

2.

Police are conducting investigation into an accident which occurred sometime around 7:55 am, this morning along the Barrow Section of the ABC Highway, between the Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott roundabouts, involving a motor car and a motor cycle.

The motor car was being driven by Kenneth Campbell 54 years of Crystal Heights St.James, and the motor cycle was being ridden by Akil Prescod 31 years of Jackson, St. Michael.

Prescod received injuries to his left foot and was transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.

3.

Police are conducting investigation into an accident with injuries which occurred sometime around 8:00 am this morning, along Welchman Hall Main Road St. Thomas, involving a motor car and a pedestrian.

The motor car was being driven by Mario Murry 28 years of Eden Lodge St. Michael, whilst the pedestrian was Glendene Grace 13 years of Bryan Road, Welchman Hall St. Thomas.

The pedestrian complained for pain to her left shoulder, head, left side, and left ankle and was transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.

4.

Police are conducting investigations into two (2) separate shooting incidents which occurred on Sunday 19th and Monday 20th of March 2017, respectively.

During the first incident which occurred around 9:45 Pm, on Sunday the 19th of March 2017, at 1st Ave, Weekes Land, Good land, St. Michael, Devon Best 21 years of Bank Hall, St. Michael, received one gunshot injury to his left arm.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention. He was treated and discharged.

The second incident occurred on Monday 20th of March 2017, around 00:10 am (10 minutes after midnight) at Fairfield main Road, Black Rock, St. Michael, where Brian Cumberbatch 47 years of Strathclyde, St. Michael was shot multiple times about the body.

He was transported to the QEH by private motor vehicle for medical attention. His condition is listed as critical.

Police are appealing to anyone who can provide any information to assist with these investigations, to contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 4177500, or 4177505. Police emergency at 211, Crime Stopper at 1800 TIPPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

All information received will be strictly confidential.

PR