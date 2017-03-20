Acting Inspector of Police dies

It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden death of a police officer, a colleague, a friend, a father, and family member who died suddenly on the night of Sunday the 19th of March 2017.

He is Acting Inspector Richard Alphonso Crichlow 62 years, formerly of Newbury St. George.

He was a member of the Royal Barbados Police Force for the past forty-one (41) years, having enlisted in the force in 1976.

At the time of his untimely death was assigned to Central Police Station.

Acting Inspector Richard Alphonso Crichlow was a patient at the QEH at the time of his untimely death.

The Commissioner of Police, and all other members and staff of the organization, extend condolences to his family, friends and work colleagues. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them.