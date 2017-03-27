Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire, which occurred sometime around 10:30 am, on Saturday 25th of March 2017, at # 2 Broomfield, St. Lucy, which resulted in the death of Nigel Anderson Corbin, 59 years, who was an occupant of the Wooden and Wall house which was completely destroyed.

Mr, Corbin and four other persons ages 48, 30, 27, and 9 years respectively were the occupants of the four (4) bedroom, one (1) bathroom wooden and Wall house.

Police say they received a report sometime around 10:40 am, on Saturday of a House fire at Broomfield, St. Lucy, where a man was trapped in the house.

On responding to the report, Corbin who was pulled from the burning house and was subsequently rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance having sustained 3rd degree burns to his body.

He later succumbed to his injuries sometime after 01:00 am on Sunday the 26th of March 2017.

Police are also conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a Road fatality which occurred sometime after 6:00 pm, on Sunday 26th March 2017, along Carrington Road, at its junction with Edgecumbe Hill, St. Philip, involving four (4) motor cars and a Police van.

The accident resulted in the death of Station Sergeant Clifford Sherlock Bridgeman, 49 years, of # 4B, Church Village, St. Philip.

Preliminary investigations are suggesting that Station Sergeant Bridgeman was the front seat passenger of a police motor van being driven by Acting Station Sergeant Orville Lovell, 60 years of Carmichael, St. George, which was stationary at the junction of Edgecumbe Hill and Carrington Road.

A motor car which was being driven by Tre Murry 23 years of Spring Hall St. Lucy, proceeded to overtake a number of vehicles travelling along the Road, Murry in the process struck three motor cars being driven by Eric Thorpe 79 years of Ealing Park Christ Church, Rondell Broomes 38 years of Emerald Park East St. Philip, and Mario Blackett 29 years of Greenwich, St. James respectively, which resulted in Murry losing control of the car and colliding with the police vehicle.

Station Sergeant Bridgeman had to be freed from the vehicle by personnel from the Fire Department using the Jaws of Life, but died at the scene.

Acting Station Sergeant Lovell complained for pain to his right side. He was transported to the QEH by ambulance, where he was treated and discharged.

Rondell Broomes complained for pain to his face, and Eric Thorpe received a laceration to his face. They were both treated at the scene by ambulance personnel. Mario Blackett, did not complain for any injuries.

Tre Murry was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle complaining for chest pains. He was treated and discharged, and is currently assisting police with their investigations into the matter.