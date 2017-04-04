The Royal Barbados Police Force wants the public to desist from posting information on the social media which is fabricated.

In a press release issued today Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said a number of reports have been circulating on the social media that have not been substantiated as being authentic (true).

“We are therefore urging members of the public who are utilizing the social media as a means of sharing experiences, to officially report matters to the police, so that these can be investigated, and the information provided used to inform the public of the true status, and assist us in the planning of our strategies,” he said.

He says police are continuing their investigations into two confirmed reports involving multiple assailants.

Over the past few weeks a number of sound bites and broadcast messages have been circulating of persons blocking roads at nights and using other tactics for the sole purpose of robbing persons.