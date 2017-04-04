Whats Up Caribbean

Daniel Best Celebrity Cricket

Daniel Best Celebrity Cricket

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Vis…

Fire Fete Rescheduled To Accommodate Visiting Carnival Enthusiasts

An executive decision has been made to extend the opportunity for foreign carnival attendees to experience Fire Fete in 2016. The event will now take place in the heat of...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Tuesday, 04 April 2017 17:09

Police warns of Fabricated Social Media Reports Featured

The Royal Barbados Police Force wants the public to desist from posting information on the social media which is fabricated.

In a press release issued today Police Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said a number of reports have been circulating on the social media that have not been substantiated as being authentic (true).

“We are therefore urging members of the public who are utilizing the social media as a means of sharing experiences, to officially report matters to the police, so that these can be investigated, and the information provided used to inform the public of the true status, and assist us in the planning of our strategies,” he said.

He says police are continuing their investigations into two confirmed reports involving multiple assailants.

Over the past few weeks a number of sound bites and broadcast messages have been circulating of persons blocking roads at nights and using other tactics for the sole purpose of robbing persons.

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « House Fire – Man succumbs & Police killed in accident
back to top

Login Form