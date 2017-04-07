Whats Up Caribbean

Friday, 07 April 2017 12:22

United States and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sign Open Skies Agreement Featured

Caption: Political Economic Director at U.S. Embassy Bridgetown, Yaryna Ferencevych (right) with Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves (left) after the signing of the Open Skies Agreement.

We welcome the signing of the new Open Skies Agreement between the United States and St. Vincent and the Grenadines which occurred on April 7, 2017

.

The agreement entered into force on April 7, 2017 by signature of both governments. This agreement replaces a more restrictive air transport agreement.

The new Open Skies agreement strengthens the partnership between the two countries and deepens commercial and economic ties between the United States and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It will provide opportunities for airlines, travelers, businesses, airports and localities by allowing increased market access for passenger and cargo to fly between our two countries and beyond. In doing so, the new agreement will facilitate future travel and commerce between the United States and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

 

