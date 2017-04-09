Police are conducting investigation into a number of accidents which occurred between Friday April 7th 2017 and today Sunday 9th.

1. They are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident which occurred sometime around 6:30 pm, on Friday 7th April 2017, along Sargeant Village, Christ Church, involving a motor van, and a 2 year old pedestrian.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motor van which was being driven by Andrew Forte 31 years of Sargeant Village, Christ Church, was travelling along the road, when the pedestrian who was running along a side road with a number of other children ran into the path of the motor van. He was struck by the motor van and as a result received head injuries.

He was taken to the QEH by ambulance, where his condition is listed as critical.

The RBPF is urgng parents and guardians to ensure that children are adequately supervised during this Easter Holiday. They believe that basic precautionary measures should be emphasized, particularly flying kites near power lines.

2. Police are also conducting investigation into an accident with injuries which occurred sometime around 8:55 am, on Saturday 8th April 2017, along Grove Road, St. Philip, involving two (2) motor cars and a motor van.

The first motor car was being driven by Makayla Bradshaw 35 years of Ocean City, St. Philip, the second motor car by Lisa Alleyne 36 years of Pollards Land, St. Philip, and the motor van by Kerry-Anne Harding 29 years of College Savanah St. John.

Makayla Bradshaw complained for pain to the head, and left leg, and was treated on the scene by ambulance personnel. Lisa Alleyne complained for pain to her head, neck, and back, and was transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention. Kerry-Anne Harding and her three passengers were all unhurt.

Two (2) Fire Tenders and nine (9) Fire officers under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin responded to the scene but were not required.

Investigations are ongoing into an accident with injuries which occurred sometime around 7:15 am on Sunday 9th April 2017, along Waterford, St. Michael, involving two motor cars, resulting in two (2) persons being injured.

The first motor car was being driven by Debroah Howell-Cadogan, 54 years of Friendly Hall, St. Michael, whilst the second motor car was driven by Danny Gill, 60 years of Jackson, St. Michael.

Debroah Howell-Cadogan complained for pain to the right hip, and right leg, and was transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention. Whereas, Danny Gill complained for pain to the chest and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private vehicle for medical attention.

3. Around 8:00am this morning an accident with injuries occurred along Mylords Hill, St. Michael, involving a motor car, and a motor van, resulting in three (3) persons being injured.

The motor car was being driven by Samuel Boyce 36 years, of Arch Hall, St. Thomas, who was accompanied by Cynthia Boyce 57 years, of Bayville, St. Michael.

Whilst the motor van was being driven by Thomas Harris, 49 years of Buttals, Grove, St. George.

Thomas Harris complained for pain to the chest and opted to seek private medical attention. Cynthia Boyce, and Samuel Boyce also complained for chest pains, and were transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical treatment.

4. Police are conducting investigation into an accident with injuries which occurred sometime around 13:00 am on Sunday 9th April 2017, along Oldbury Road St. Philip, involving two motor cars, resulting in four (4) persons being injured.

The first motor car was being driven by Tre Belgrave 20 years of Moncrieff, St. Philip, who was accompanied by Akkeem Lashley 21 years of Massiah Street, St. John.

The second motor car was being driven by Krish Payne 19 years of Rose Gate St. John, who was accompanied by Donte Dear 16 years of Massiah Street St. John.

All four persons complained for pain about the body and were all transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.

5. Police are conducting investigation into an accident with injuries which occurred sometime around 13:00 am on Sunday 9th April 2017, along Oldbury Road St. Philip, involving two motor cars, resulting in four (4) persons being injured.

The first motor car was being driven by Tre Belgrave 20 years of Moncrieff, St. Philip, who was accompanied by Akkeem Lashley 21 years of Massiah Street, St. John.

The second motor car was being driven by Krish Payne 19 years of Rose Gate St. John, who was accompanied by Donte Dear 16 years of Massiah Street St. John.

All four persons complained for pain about the body and were all transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.

6. Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a 25 year old man, and injuries to his 23 year old brother, which occurred sometime after 1:55 am, on Sunday 9th April, 2017, whilst at Long Bay St. Philip.

Dead is Jibri Nizan Cezont, 25 years of Long Bay St. Philip, who was shot multiple times about his body. His 23 year old sibling, received a gunshot injury to both legs. He was transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.

Preliminary investigations are suggesting that Cezont was at home with other family members. At around 1:55 am he went to the kitchen when an unknown assailant or assailants fired a number of shots from outside of the house into the house, shooting him in the process. His brother ran to his assistance, and as a result received gunshot injuries to both legs.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations are being asked to call District ‘C’ Police Station at 4168200, Oistins Police Station at 4182609, , Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

All information received will be strictly confidential.