Police in Barbados are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding an accident with injuries which resulted in a Mass Causality response being activated.

This collision occurred around 3:15 pm, on Thursday the 13th of April 2017, along Dukes Bottom, St. Thomas, involving a minibus, a motor car, and a motor van. Twenty one (21) persons were injured as a result of a collision.

The minibus was being driven by a 30 years old male, the motor van by a 39 year old male, and the motor car by a 44 year old female. The driver of the car and motor van had to be freed from their vehicles by personnel from the Fire Department.

The injured were treated on the scene. Five (5) persons out of the twenty-one 21 persons injured were listed as serious. Two (2) out of the Five (5) were immediately transported to the QEH by ambulance.

The mass casualty response included two fire tenders from the Barbados Fire Department, under the command of Divisional officer Errol Gaskin and thirteen (13) Fire Officer Officers, Four (4) Doctors, and staff from the Accident & Emergency Department, headed by Dr. Byer, three ambulances, two from the QEH, and one from the BDF, and personnel from the BDF.

Police are also carrying out investigations surrounding the sudden death of 61 year old St. Michael woman.

The woman whose name is still being withheld died suddenly at the Nursery Drive, Bus terminal, River Road, St. Michael, sometime around 1:45 pm on Thursday the 13th of April 2017.

According to police reports, the deceased was walking along the terminal when she suddenly complained of feeling unwell. She subsequently collapsed and died at the scene.

Police are also probing the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a 34 year old Christ Church man, which occurred sometime between 2:40 pm, and 3:00pm today, in a cell at the Oistins Police Station.

Reports are that around 2:10 pm, the deceased was brought into custody at Oistins Station as a suspect, and was subsequently placed in a holding cell.

Sometime around 3:00 pm he was discovered hanging by his pants from an iron bar.