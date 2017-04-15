Whats Up Caribbean

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Saturday, 15 April 2017 11:11

BARBADOS INTEGRITY MOVEMENT EASTER MESSAGE Featured

Today Barbados celebrates what can be constituted as one of the most significant events of the Christian Faith; “EASTER DAY/RESSURECTION SUNDAY”. Most Barbadians have come from or eventually gravitated to a religious background which has been known to have shaped the fundamental principles from which we are guided today.

While the Barbadian landscape is representative of numerous cultures which may not all share the same religious beliefs; our country for the most part has a deep reverence for GOD and the tenets that are representative of such a belief system through examples of godly living.

These principles are the very bedrock that we as Barbadians have grown to expect in each other irrespective of cultural diversity; principles such as respect for fellowman, respect for law and order, courteous behavior, helpfulness, respect for elders, discipline and many others too numerous to mention.

Today, let us reflect as a Nation on where we have gone wrong and how we can work hand in hand to recover our very brilliant past and the legacies of our forefathers and in so doing plot a new chart for our tomorrow by the grace of the Almighty God!

Can it be done? Yes, together we will achieve this and together we must!

Let us embrace each other along with all those who have chosen to call Barbados home and in so doing, let us rebuild our society one precious person at a time.

Easter is the message or characterization of the impossible (from death to life) being evidenced by the reality of the power of GOD to change everything negative into a positive for His good.

Dear Barbadians let us accomplish what seems unrealistic to the human eye by fully committing our country’s future into the hands of the Almighty GOD. 

Let peace, love, hope and nationhood prevail in every aspect of our society so that we as good citizens can one day soon proudly proclaim “Alas, Barbados has risen again”, with the hopes of never returning to dismal days of deep despair.

Fellow Barbadians we are ready to serve and grow with you; we are ready to chart a new unprecedented course of Nation Building that will enable and empower our generations to come!

Happy Easter and GOD Bless Barbados.

From the BIM - “Together We Will”!

