Police in Barbados has not released the name of a man who died this morning following a fire in Free Hill Black Rock St. Michael, but reports reaching whatsupcaribbean is that he is in his 50’s.

Reports are that fire fighters responded to the call just after 915 this morning and on arrival had to battle the fire which engulfed four homes.

Three tenders, one from Bridgetown, one from Worthing and the other from St. James Station responded, all under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin.