Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a fire which completely destroyed three (3) two bed room, one (1) bathroom houses, sometime around 11:50 am, on Thursday the 20th of April 2017, at Prescod Road, MountStanfast, St. James, resulting in a total of ten (10) persons being displaced, five (5) adults, and five (5) children, between the ages of 2 to 5 years.

The first house, a wall constructed house was owned by Andre Richards 34 years, whilst the two (2) wooden constructed houses were owned by Qasin Richards 28 years, and Kimberley Richards 30 years, respectively.

Two (2) fire tenders, and Six (6) fire officers under the command of Divisional Officer Mervin Mayers responded to the blaze.

Police are also conducting investigation into a fire of unknown origin, which occurred sometime around 10:00 pm on Wednesday 19th of April 2017, damaging a three bed room, one bath room wooden and wall constructed house occupied by Lisa Alleyne 39 years, and her two children 13 and 15 years respectively, at # 3 Whitehall, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mrs. Alleyne and her children locked and secured the house around 9:00 pm before leaving the residence. Around 10:00 pm the house was observed on fire, the Fire Department responded and the blaze subsequently extinguished.

Two fire tenders, and six (6) fire officers under the command of Station Officer Clarence Hinds.