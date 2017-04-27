Whats Up Caribbean

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Thursday, 27 April 2017 06:55

Police cell phones seized pending investigation Featured

THE cellular phones of eight police officers, from Constable to Executive rank, have been seized by Professional Standards Bureau officers investigating the leak of a confidential memo which outlined the Central Division police anti-crime plan for the recent long Easter weekend holiday.

Trinidad Police executed warrants on the officers who were ordered to hand over their cell phones. While some readily complied, others resisted before eventually handing over their phones. They claimed their phones contained sensitive information both of a personal and professional nature.

Officers are now examining the contacts list, jpeg images, voice notes, video recordings and WhatsApp content of the phones as part of their investigation.

The highly confidential memo, compiled by Division Head Senior Supt Kenny McIntyre, contained information pertaining to anti- crime initiatives including roadblock exercises, raids, mobile and foot patrols to be undertaken by officers within Central Division between the extended Easter weekend, from Holy Thursday straight to Easter Monday .

The memo detailed the number of officers designated to carry out a specific task in a specific location and also the time of the activity.

The memo was leaked to social media on April 13. Several officers from this division have already been interviewed including Senior Supt McIntyre who said the leak was very embarrassing to the Police Service and forced him to restructure the Easter weekend anti- crime plan.

McIntyre told investigators this was a serious breach which, had it gone undetected, could have placed the lives of officers at risk as the criminal element would have had been ready and waiting for officers.

