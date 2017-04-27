THE cellular phones of eight police officers, from Constable to Executive rank, have been seized by Professional Standards Bureau officers investigating the leak of a confidential memo which outlined the Central Division police anti-crime plan for the recent long Easter weekend holiday.

Trinidad Police executed warrants on the officers who were ordered to hand over their cell phones. While some readily complied, others resisted before eventually handing over their phones. They claimed their phones contained sensitive information both of a personal and professional nature.

Officers are now examining the contacts list, jpeg images, voice notes, video recordings and WhatsApp content of the phones as part of their investigation.

The highly confidential memo, compiled by Division Head Senior Supt Kenny McIntyre, contained information pertaining to anti- crime initiatives including roadblock exercises, raids, mobile and foot patrols to be undertaken by officers within Central Division between the extended Easter weekend, from Holy Thursday straight to Easter Monday .

The memo detailed the number of officers designated to carry out a specific task in a specific location and also the time of the activity.

The memo was leaked to social media on April 13. Several officers from this division have already been interviewed including Senior Supt McIntyre who said the leak was very embarrassing to the Police Service and forced him to restructure the Easter weekend anti- crime plan.

McIntyre told investigators this was a serious breach which, had it gone undetected, could have placed the lives of officers at risk as the criminal element would have had been ready and waiting for officers.