Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Damage Kontrol “Ringing The Alarm”

With the island celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, local Foreday Morning franchise, Damage Kontrol Entertainment is getting in on the action. Now in their fourth year on the scene,...

Friday, 28 April 2017 17:58

Barbados: Jamaican national stabbed to death Featured

A thirty four year old Jamaican national is dead following an altercation with another woman this morning.

Police say 34-year-old Jamaican, Shockaya Natalya Boyd succumbed to her injuries after she was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) following the incident.

According to a press release from The Royal Barbados Police Force a woman is in police custody assisting them with their investigations into the incident which occurred sometime around 02:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

They say they responded to Bay Street, St. Michael where there was a report of a dispute between two women.

Boyd they say received several stab wounds to the body.

