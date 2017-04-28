A thirty four year old Jamaican national is dead following an altercation with another woman this morning.

Police say 34-year-old Jamaican, Shockaya Natalya Boyd succumbed to her injuries after she was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) following the incident.

According to a press release from The Royal Barbados Police Force a woman is in police custody assisting them with their investigations into the incident which occurred sometime around 02:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

They say they responded to Bay Street, St. Michael where there was a report of a dispute between two women.

Boyd they say received several stab wounds to the body.