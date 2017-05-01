Whats Up Caribbean

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Monday, 01 May 2017 07:04

Warning: Kick ’em Jenny is restless Featured

The National Disaster Management Agency is monitoring an increase in activities taking place at Kick ’em Jenny, the region’s only submarine volcano located between Grenada and the Grenadine island of Carriacou.

In a release issued on the weekend, the disaster agency said it has been advised of the increase in activity by the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

It states that The UWI/SRC recorded a high amplitude signal, lasting about 25 seconds, on one of the Grenada stations. The signal was also recorded on a station in Montserrat. This signal follows an increase in the number of background events associated with the Kick-’em-Jenny volcano.

The release confirmed that persons in the St Patrick’s area have reported feeling tremors.”

As a result, the alert level is now on yellow and sea users and ships have been warned to stay away from vicinity of the submarine volcano.

“In light of the ongoing we are advising all sea users that the 5km (3.1 miles) exclusion zone of Kick ’em Jenny be strictly observed. The SRC has advised that heightened alert is necessary for the exclusion zone,” the release added.

A yellow alert means the volcano is restless; seismicity and/or fumarolic activity are above the historical level or other unusual activity has been observed or can be expected without warning.

