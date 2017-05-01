Three thousand, three hundred and thirty (3,330) students will write this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) come Tuesday, May 2.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, this figure comprises 1,680 males and 1,650 females, who are registered to sit the examination at 22 secondary schools across the island.

Thirteen students made requests for permission to write the BSSEE at an early age (that is at 10 years). However, of the 13, only 11 were granted this. They are four males and seven females.

This year, 99 Class 3 students and 15 Class 4 students have made requests to defer writing the BSSEE until 2018. Of the 15 Class 4s, five males and two females were granted permission to defer. Seventeen students have been granted exemptions.

Additionally, there have been 57 special requests made by parents on behalf of their children. These were mainly for extra time and enlarged print.

The BSSEE, commonly referred to as the Common Entrance Examination or the 11 Plus, will also be taken by 130 non-nationals. These students have satisfied the immigration requirements.

As a result of the May 2 exam, the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has advised that there will be no classes for students who attend secondary schools, as these facilities will be examination centres.