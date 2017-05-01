Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Monday, 01 May 2017 07:27

Over 3000 for Common Entrance Examination tomorrow Featured

Three thousand, three hundred and thirty (3,330) students will write this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) come Tuesday, May 2.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, this figure comprises 1,680 males and 1,650 females, who are registered to sit the examination at 22 secondary schools across the island.

Thirteen students made requests for permission to write the BSSEE at an early age (that is at 10 years). However, of the 13, only 11 were granted this. They are four males and seven females.

This year, 99 Class 3 students and 15 Class 4 students have made requests to defer writing the BSSEE until 2018. Of the 15 Class 4s, five males and two females were granted permission to defer. Seventeen students have been granted exemptions.

Additionally, there have been 57 special requests made by parents on behalf of their children. These were mainly for extra time and enlarged print.

The BSSEE, commonly referred to as the Common Entrance Examination or the 11 Plus, will also be taken by 130 non-nationals. These students have satisfied the immigration requirements.

As a result of the May 2 exam, the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has advised that there will be no classes for students who attend secondary schools, as these facilities will be examination centres.

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Warning: Kick ’em Jenny is restless
back to top

Login Form