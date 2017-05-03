The United States Department International Narcotics Control Strategy Report has said that the cultivation of cannabis predominates in the mountainous regions of Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent Grenada, and Dominica.

According to the report, cultivation appeared to increase on Antigua and Barbuda in 2016.

It noted that Saint Vincent continues to be a primary source for cannabis in the Eastern Caribbean.

The report, published last month, observed that marijuana remains the most commonly used illicit drug within the seven independent countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

But it also noted that the region hosts abundant transshipment points for illicit narcotics, primarily from Venezuela, destined for North American, European and domestic Caribbean markets.

“Local and international law enforcement believe traffickers are increasingly using yachts for drug transit, though “go-fast” boats, fishing trawlers, and cargo ships continue to play major transit roles,” the US report stated.

It said during the first nine months of 2016, drug seizures in the Eastern Caribbean totaled 1,103.8 kg of cocaine and 196.65 metric tons of marijuana, according to data shared by local governments with DEA.