Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Wednesday, 03 May 2017 21:07

US report cites ganja farming in Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada…. Featured

The United States Department International Narcotics Control Strategy Report has said that the cultivation of cannabis predominates in the mountainous regions of Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent Grenada, and Dominica.

According to the report, cultivation appeared to increase on Antigua and Barbuda in 2016.

It noted that Saint Vincent continues to be a primary source for cannabis in the Eastern Caribbean.

The report, published last month, observed that marijuana remains the most commonly used illicit drug within the seven independent countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

But it also noted that the region hosts abundant transshipment points for illicit narcotics, primarily from Venezuela, destined for North American, European and domestic Caribbean markets.

“Local and international law enforcement believe traffickers are increasingly using yachts for drug transit, though “go-fast” boats, fishing trawlers, and cargo ships continue to play major transit roles,” the US report stated.

It said during the first nine months of 2016, drug seizures in the Eastern Caribbean totaled 1,103.8 kg of cocaine and 196.65 metric tons of marijuana, according to data shared by local governments with DEA.

