Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Friday, 12 May 2017 16:03

Fatal Accident and Shooting Death (Separate incidents) Featured

Police are continuing their investigation into a serious accident which has resulted in the death of a 49 year old St. Michael man.

He is David Ronnie Arthur, 49 years of Stadium Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael, a pedal cyclist, who was involved in a collision with a motor truck being driven by Winston Mascoll 55 years, of Deacons Farm St. Michael, sometime around 8:00 pm. On Sunday 7th day of May 2017, whilst along Bank Hall main Road, St. Michael.

Arthur suffered head injuries and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance for medical treatment. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday the 10th of May 2017.

Police are also conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Marvin Marcus Victor, 30 years, last known address Airy Hill, St. George, who received multiple gunshot injuries about his body on Wednesday the 3rd of May 2017, whilst at Britton, St. George.

According to a police report, on Wednesday 3rd of May 2017, sometime after 4:00 pm, police received information from the QEH, in relation to Victor being brought to the QEH by private vehicle with multiple gunshot injuries to the body.

He was admitted to hospital, but subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Thursday the 11th of May 2017.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.    

All information received will be strictly confidential.

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « US report cites ganja farming in Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada….
back to top

Login Form