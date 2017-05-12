Police are continuing their investigation into a serious accident which has resulted in the death of a 49 year old St. Michael man.

He is David Ronnie Arthur, 49 years of Stadium Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael, a pedal cyclist, who was involved in a collision with a motor truck being driven by Winston Mascoll 55 years, of Deacons Farm St. Michael, sometime around 8:00 pm. On Sunday 7th day of May 2017, whilst along Bank Hall main Road, St. Michael.

Arthur suffered head injuries and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance for medical treatment. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday the 10th of May 2017.

Police are also conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Marvin Marcus Victor, 30 years, last known address Airy Hill, St. George, who received multiple gunshot injuries about his body on Wednesday the 3rd of May 2017, whilst at Britton, St. George.

According to a police report, on Wednesday 3rd of May 2017, sometime after 4:00 pm, police received information from the QEH, in relation to Victor being brought to the QEH by private vehicle with multiple gunshot injuries to the body.

He was admitted to hospital, but subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Thursday the 11th of May 2017.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

All information received will be strictly confidential.