Police are conducting investigation into an accident which occurred sometime around 6:30 pm, on Tuesday the 16th of May 2017, along Enterprise Main Road, Christ Church, involving a Route Taxi, and a 73 year old pedestrian.

The Route Taxi was being driven by Ertha Kennedy 60 years of Upper Carters Gap, Christ Church, whilst the pedestrian was Martin Crichlow 73 years of Lower Carters Gap, Christ Church.

Reports are that Crichlow was attempting to cross the road having disembarked another route taxi, when he was struck by the route taxi being driven by Kennedy which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Crichlow sustain head injuries as a result of the collision, and was transported to the QEH by ambulance where his condition is listed as critical.

House Fire

Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire which occurred sometime around 5:30 pm on Tuesday the 16th of May 2017, whilst at Ellis Road, Checker Hall, St. Lucy.

This fire completely destroyed a two (2) bedroom wooden house owned and occupied by husband and wife Dianna and Earl Boyce, resulting in Dianna Boyce receiving minor burns to her face.

She was transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing into a shooting incident which resulted in two (2) men receiving gunshot injuries sometime after 7:00 pm on Tuesday the 16th of May 2017, whilst at Middle lane, Eden Lodge, St. Michael.

During this incident, Shawn Payne 43 years of Nursery Lane, Eden Lodge, St. Michael, received gunshot injuries to his thigh and buttocks, whilst Claude Allsop 38 years of Whitehall, St. Michael received a gunshot to his left arm.

Police say their reports reveal that the two victims were in the area playing dominoes with a number of other men.

They subsequently proceeded under a nearby shed to shelter from the rain. Whilst standing under the shed, the two were reportedly. They were transported to the hospital by private vehicles for medical treatment.

Anyone who can provide any information to assist with this investigation is asked to contact the District ‘A; Police Station at 4307246, , Police Emergency at telephone number “ 211”, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

All information received will be strictly confidential.