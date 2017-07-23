Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Sunday, 23 July 2017 10:42

Jamaicans and Cubans among 123 arrested in US immigration operations Featured

Federal officers with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) have arrested a Jamaican and Cuban among 123 criminal immigrants and immigration violators throughout central and south Texas during an eight-day enforcement action.

ICE said the unidentified Jamaican and Cuban nationals were arrested in the raids conducted in the towns of Austin, Waco, Harlingen, Laredo and San Antonio – all in the state of Texas.

Of those arrested, 115 were men and eight were women.

The ICE reports that all immigrants targeted by ERO officers during this enforcement action had prior criminal convictions.

The majority of those arrested, 93, had criminal histories that included convictions for aggravated assault, assault, child abuse, domestic violence, cocaine possession, fraud, driving under the influence (DUI), drug trafficking, felony marijuana possession, illegal entry, illegal re-entry after deportation, larceny, possessing a controlled substance, and weapons possession.

Thirty were arrested on immigration violations, ICE said.

Besides Jamaica and Cuba, ICE said individuals arrested during the operation are from Mexico, Honduras Guatemala and El Salvador.

During the course of the operation, two immigrants had outstanding warrants, ICE said.

It said one immigrant was turned over to the ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force “due to an outstanding warrant for Alien Smuggling.”

The other was turned to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office based on an outstanding warrant for possessing marijuana.

“This operation was focused on targeting immigration fugitives and criminal aliens,” said Daniel Bible, field office director of ERO San Antonio. “Public safety remains a top priory for ICE. This was a focused eight-day enforcement operation over a large area, but we routinely conduct operations daily.”

ICE said all of the targets in the operation were “amenable to arrest and removal under the US Immigration and Nationality Act.”

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Workers in Barbados called out to March tomorrow Partnerships essential to building regional resilience to disasters »
back to top

Login Form