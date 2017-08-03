Whats Up Caribbean

Thursday, 03 August 2017 08:09

LIAT CONFIRMS APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Featured

The Board of Directors of LIAT, The Caribbean Airline, confirms the appointment of Mrs. Julie Reifer-Jones as Chief Executive Officer.

Mrs. Reifer-Jones is a graduate of The University of the West Indies, a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados. Prior to joining LIAT, as Chief Financial Officer in 2008, Mrs. Reifer-Jones held several senior finance positions and has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of finance and management.

On her appointment, Mrs. Reifer-Jones stated she is delighted to be taking up this new challenge and is looking forward to delivering an improved level of service from LIAT to the region. Mrs. Reifer-Jones is the first woman to be appointed CEO of LIAT.

In announcing her appointment, Chairman of the Board of LIAT, Dr. Jean Holder noted “Mrs. Reifer-Jones has served at LIAT in the number two position for some nine years and in that capacity has acted as CEO for extended periods on several occasions. In addition to her familiarity with the people and culture of the region and her intimate knowledge of the company, her financial and academic qualifications should complement the practical experience of the airline industry she has acquired on the job. I wish her well as she undertakes one of the most challenging assignments in the region.”

