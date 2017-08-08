Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting the death of Taried Junior Rock, 20 years of, 3rd Ave Chapman Lane, St. Michael, which occurred sometime after 6:00 pm, on Monday the 7th day of August 2017, whilst along Spring Garden Highway, St. Michael.

Circumstances

Preliminary investigations revealed that sometime after 6:00 pm on Monday the 7th of August 12017, police officers were on duty along the Spring Garden Highway, for the Climax of Grand Kadooment, when they heard what appeared to be a number of gunshots. On proceeding to investigate, the officers discovered the lifeless body of Rock lying on his on the sidewalk with gunshot injuries.

A number of persons, including a 6 years old boy who was grazed by a bullet, received nonlife threatening gunshot injuries as a result of the shooting. They were all transported to the QEH by ambulance, for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone who can provide information to assist with these investigations is being asked to contact CID Central 4307189, or 4307189. Police Emergency at telephone number “ 211”, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

All information received will be strictly confidential.