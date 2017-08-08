Whats Up Caribbean

Tuesday, 08 August 2017 08:46

QEH Incident Command Activated Featured

Press Release

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) received an emergency response call of three shooting incidents at the Spring Garden Highway at 7:15 P.M. The QEH Incident Command was activated at 7:50 P.M.

At present one person was declared deceased at the scene and 22 persons have been transported to the Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department (A&ED). 20 persons have presented with gunshot wounds, one with stab wounds, and one person who was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Casualties include 15 males, 7 females, and 5 minors.

Currently one casualty has been admitted to undergo emergency surgery. Four patients have been admitted and 10 persons have been seen and discharged. Those discharged included patients suffering with soft tissue injuries and orthopaedic injuries. These patients will continue to be managed on an outpatient basis. The remaining 7 patients have presented with minor injuries and are currently waiting to be seen.

In addition, the Venue Operating Centre at Spring Garden advised that it had seen one additional victim who received a superficial gunshot wound to the left side and was treated at the scene and discharged. There were also three persons who witnessed the incident and suffered from acute panic attacks. These persons have also been seen and discharged.

The QEH Incident Command was stood down at 10:36 P.M.

