Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Saturday, 12 August 2017 12:47

Barbados: Fatal Accident Featured

Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a Road fatality which occurred sometime after 2:00 am on Saturday the 12th of August 2017, along Dash Valley Road St. George, which resulted in the death of Shane Jamol Belle 35 years, and injuries to his two (2) friends Michael Payne 24 years, and Rasheed Phillips 22 years, all of Dash Valley St. George.

Circumstances

Preliminary investigations revealed that Belle was a rear seat passenger in a motor car being driven by Phillips, along Dash Valley Road, St. George. The driver of the car lost control of the car, and as a result struck an embankment causing the car to overturn.

Belle died at the scene, whilst Payne and Phillips were both transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical treatment. Payne suffered a broken right arm and bruises to the head, whilst Phillips received multiple injuries.

Two (2) Fire Tenders, and eight (8) Officers under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin responded to the scene of the accident.

We are also making an appeal to anyone who may have witness this accident or can provide any information to assist us in these investigations to contact the District ‘B’ Police station at telephone 4374311 or 4307625.

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « QEH Incident Command Activated
back to top

Login Form