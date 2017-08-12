Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a Road fatality which occurred sometime after 2:00 am on Saturday the 12th of August 2017, along Dash Valley Road St. George, which resulted in the death of Shane Jamol Belle 35 years, and injuries to his two (2) friends Michael Payne 24 years, and Rasheed Phillips 22 years, all of Dash Valley St. George.

Circumstances

Preliminary investigations revealed that Belle was a rear seat passenger in a motor car being driven by Phillips, along Dash Valley Road, St. George. The driver of the car lost control of the car, and as a result struck an embankment causing the car to overturn.

Belle died at the scene, whilst Payne and Phillips were both transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical treatment. Payne suffered a broken right arm and bruises to the head, whilst Phillips received multiple injuries.

Two (2) Fire Tenders, and eight (8) Officers under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin responded to the scene of the accident.

We are also making an appeal to anyone who may have witness this accident or can provide any information to assist us in these investigations to contact the District ‘B’ Police station at telephone 4374311 or 4307625.