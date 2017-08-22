Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Tuesday, 22 August 2017 21:15

CHILE’S PRESIDENT TO VISIT BARBADOS Featured

President of the Republic of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, will pay an official visit to Barbados on Thursday, August 24.

During her brief stay, President Bachelet will meet with Acting Governor-General, Sir Philip Greaves, in a courtesy call at Government House.

Later that day, she will join Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and several senior Government officials at Ilaro Court for a working meeting.

In addition, the ChiIean President will visit the headquarters of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, Lower Estate, St. George, and will also attend a special luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister.

President Bachelet will depart Barbados later that afternoon.

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Diplomats hurt in mysterious Cuban sonic attack
back to top

Login Form