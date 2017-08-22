During her brief stay, President Bachelet will meet with Acting Governor-General, Sir Philip Greaves, in a courtesy call at Government House.
Later that day, she will join Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and several senior Government officials at Ilaro Court for a working meeting.
In addition, the ChiIean President will visit the headquarters of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, Lower Estate, St. George, and will also attend a special luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister.
President Bachelet will depart Barbados later that afternoon.