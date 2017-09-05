Whats Up Caribbean

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and "burgers à la Usain".

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer's undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago's Jade...

It has been more than a year now that "Freaky Girls" from Saint Lucia's Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled "D Tourist" has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Tuesday, 05 September 2017 23:58

STATEMENT FROM CARIBBEAN TOURISM ORGANIZATION ON HURRICANE IRMA Featured

As Hurricane Irma churns its way towards the northern Leeward Islands and the northern Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Cuba and Haiti as a dangerous category 5 storm, the Caribbean Tourism Organization expresses concern for residents and visitors in the countries that are in the hurricane's projected path, and pray that the impact will be reduced.

We have been in contact with our members and they assure us that they have been taking all the necessary steps to ensure that they are in a state of readiness.

We take this storm seriously. The safety of the Caribbean's citizens and our visitors is the number one concern for the authorities and emergency response teams throughout the region.

The CTO is actively monitoring the hurricane and will share updates from our member countries on www.onecaribbean.org and our social media channels, as they become available.

