Based on the projected path and forecast of Hurricane Irma, a hurricane watch is now in effect for Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Islands, Mayaguana, Long Cay, Semana Cay and Ragged Islands in the southeast of The Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are expected in these islands within 48 hours.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism anticipates temporary closure of airports and ports on these southernmost islands, and those with travel plans that include these islands are advised to check directly with their air carriers and hotels regarding reservations.

Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Grand Bahama International Airport, cruise ports and other facilities throughout the islands are remain OPEN and will continue to be monitored closely.

As of 12pm EDT Sept. 5 no flights servicing The Bahamas have been cancelled, however cruise lines are altering their itineraries and passengers should contact cruise lines directly for updates.

All hotels and resorts throughout The Bahamas have activated their hurricane response programs and are taking all necessary precautions to protect visitors and residents, as safety remains the highest priority.

The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays, spread over 100,000 square miles; there could be a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the southern islands the central and northern islands remain unaffected.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism will continue to monitor Hurricane Irma and will provide updates as the situation warrants.