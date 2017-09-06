Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Featured Artiste

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Wednesday, 06 September 2017 00:05

HURRICANE IRMA AND THE ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS Featured

Based on the projected path and forecast of Hurricane Irma, a hurricane watch is now in effect for Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Islands, Mayaguana, Long Cay, Semana Cay and Ragged Islands in the southeast of The Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are expected in these islands within 48 hours.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism anticipates temporary closure of airports and ports on these southernmost islands, and those with travel plans that include these islands are advised to check directly with their air carriers and hotels regarding reservations.

Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Grand Bahama International Airport, cruise ports and other facilities throughout the islands are remain OPEN and will continue to be monitored closely.

As of 12pm EDT Sept. 5 no flights servicing The Bahamas have been cancelled, however cruise lines are altering their itineraries and passengers should contact cruise lines directly for updates.

All hotels and resorts throughout The Bahamas have activated their hurricane response programs and are taking all necessary precautions to protect visitors and residents, as safety remains the highest priority.

The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays, spread over 100,000 square miles; there could be a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the southern islands the central and northern islands remain unaffected.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism will continue to monitor Hurricane Irma and will provide updates as the situation warrants.

Published in News
More in this category: « STATEMENT FROM CARIBBEAN TOURISM ORGANIZATION ON HURRICANE IRMA
back to top

Login Form