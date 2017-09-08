Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Featured Artiste

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Friday, 08 September 2017 06:21

World Bank Offers Support to Respond to Hurricane Irma Featured

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim made the following statement as Hurricane Irma ripped through the Eastern Caribbean and continued its devastating path across the Caribbean Sea.

“Our sympathy and solidarity go to the people of the Eastern Caribbean and to all those who may still be affected by Hurricane Irma. We've reached out to the government of Antigua and Barbuda and offered immediate support to assess damages and loss, respond to the disaster and help begin recovery. Our staff on the ground in the Dominican Republic and Haiti is already working closely with the national agencies and development partners to improve preparedness and deliver a timely response.

It's too early to know the full impact of the storm as the events are still unfolding. However, disasters like this remind us of the need to help countries build greater resilience against ever-more frequent shocks”.

Since 1980, nine countries in the Caribbean experienced a disaster event with an economic impact of over 50 percent of their annual GDP: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The World Bank is currently supporting Caribbean countries on disaster risk management and climate change adaptation with an active investment portfolio of US$383 million.

Published in News
More in this category: « Statement by the Hon Gaston Browne. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda
back to top

Login Form