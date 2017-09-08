The Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) has been activated to provide support during this greatest time of need.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), as the CARICOM entity established to oversee disaster management within the region, stands in solidarity with our affected Caribbean neighbours.

The impact of Hurricane Irma on several of CDEMA Participating States including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat has also moved many of our fellow Caribbean citizens, private sector and the diaspora to reach out to the CDEMA Coordinating Unit (CU) with offers of assistance for the disaster relief efforts.

The CDEMA CU is deeply appreciative and truly humbled by this outpouring of generosity and humanitarian interest to meet the needs of our Caribbean sisters and brothers. In an effort to better coordinate this operation, we would first need to conclude the assessments, which are being undertaken in the affected States to ensure that assistance is being provided where it is most needed. When this information becomes available, the Agency would then be in a better position to direct the public in terms of providing a list of the necessities that are most critical and how such donations could be made.

In the interim, individuals and organisations who wish to make monetary donations to the relief efforts may do so through the Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF). The details are provided below:

Company Name and Address

CARIBBEAN DISASTER EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (CDEMA)

Resilience Way, Lower Estate, St. Michael

Barbados, West Indies

Bank Details

Intermediary Bank:

Bank Wells Fargo Bank, NA

SWIFT Code PNBPUS3NNYC

ABA Routing # 026 005 092

Bank Address 11 Penn Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY

Beneficiary Bank:

Bank CIBC First Caribbean International Bank

Swift Code FCIBBBBB

Account Number 2000192003913

Bank Address Rendezvous, Christ Church, Barbados

For donations being made in USD$ please use the bank details below:

Name of Account Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Account Number 1333514

Currency of Account UNITED STATES DOLLARS

For donations being made locally in BDS$, please use the bank details below:

Account Details:

Name of Account Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Account Number 3666589

Currency of Account BARBADOS DOLLARS