Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Friday, 08 September 2017 06:27

CDEMA Stands in Solidarity with Countries Affected by Hurricane Irma Featured

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), as the CARICOM entity established to oversee disaster management within the region, stands in solidarity with our affected Caribbean neighbours.

The Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) has been activated to provide support during this greatest time of need.

The impact of Hurricane Irma on several of CDEMA Participating States including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat has also moved many of our fellow Caribbean citizens, private sector and the diaspora to reach out to the CDEMA Coordinating Unit (CU) with offers of assistance for the disaster relief efforts.

The CDEMA CU is deeply appreciative and truly humbled by this outpouring of generosity and humanitarian interest to meet the needs of our Caribbean sisters and brothers. In an effort to better coordinate this operation, we would first need to conclude the assessments, which are being undertaken in the affected States to ensure that assistance is being provided where it is most needed. When this information becomes available, the Agency would then be in a better position to direct the public in terms of providing a list of the necessities that are most critical and how such donations could be made.

In the interim, individuals and organisations who wish to make monetary donations to the relief efforts may do so through the Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF). The details are provided below:

Company Name and Address

CARIBBEAN DISASTER EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (CDEMA)

Resilience Way, Lower Estate, St. Michael

Barbados, West Indies

Bank Details

Intermediary Bank:

Bank                                   Wells Fargo Bank, NA

SWIFT Code                        PNBPUS3NNYC

ABA Routing #   026 005 092

Bank Address                    11 Penn Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY

Beneficiary Bank:  

Bank                              CIBC First Caribbean International Bank

Swift Code                      FCIBBBBB

Account Number             2000192003913

Bank Address                   Rendezvous, Christ Church, Barbados

For donations being made in USD$ please use the bank details below:

Name of Account             Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Account Number             1333514

Currency of Account       UNITED STATES DOLLARS  

For donations being made locally in BDS$, please use the bank details below:

Account Details:

Name of Account             Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Account Number             3666589

Currency of Account       BARBADOS DOLLARS  

