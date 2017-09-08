Whats Up Caribbean

Friday, 08 September 2017 06:31

LIAT FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS DUE TO HURRICANE JOSE

LIAT wishes to advise passengers that due to effects of the passage of Hurricane Irma and impending passage of Hurricane Jose that several destinations have been affected. A Hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua & Barbuda.

A Tropical Storm watch is in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis.

As a result of the closure of several airports in the northern part of the network as well in the interest of the safety of our passengers and crew, several flights have been cancelled.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for TODAY Friday 8th September, 2017:

LI 521 from Tortola to St. Kitts

LI 521 from St. Kitts to Antigua

LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola

LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados

LI 314 from Antigua to St. Maarten

LI 314 from St. Maarten to Tortola

LI 315 from Tortola to St. Maarten

LI 315 from St. Maarten to St. Kitts

LI 315 from St. Kitts to Antigua

LI 364 from Barbados to Dominica

LI 364 from Dominica to Antigua

LI 312 from Antigua to St. Kitts

LI 312 from St. Kitts to St. Maarten

LI 317 from St. Maarten to Antigua

LI 309 from Antigua to St. Lucia

LI 523 from Antigua to Dominica

LI 523 from Dominica to Barbados

LI 508 from Antigua to St. Kitts

LI 508 from St. Kitts to St. St. Maarten

LI 508 from St. Maarten to Tortola

LI 509 from Tortola to Antigua

LI 524 from Barbados to Dominica

LI 524 from Dominica to Antigua

LI 512 from Barbados to Antigua

LI 512 from Antigua to St. Kitts

LI 512 from St. Kitts to Tortola

Passengers should expect some delays on services that will operate.

Please note passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook until 18th September. Passengers with travel dates from 8th– 10th September will have change fees and fare differences waived. Passengers who make changes after the 18th September will be subject to all change fees and applicable fare differences.

