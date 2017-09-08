LIAT FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS DUE TO HURRICANE JOSE

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for TODAY Friday 8th September, 2017:
LI 521 from Tortola to St. Kitts
LI 521 from St. Kitts to Antigua
LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola
LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados
LI 314 from Antigua to St. Maarten
LI 314 from St. Maarten to Tortola
LI 315 from Tortola to St. Maarten
LI 315 from St. Maarten to St. Kitts
LI 315 from St. Kitts to Antigua
LI 364 from Barbados to Dominica
LI 364 from Dominica to Antigua
LI 312 from Antigua to St. Kitts
LI 312 from St. Kitts to St. Maarten
LI 317 from St. Maarten to Antigua
LI 309 from Antigua to St. Lucia
LI 523 from Antigua to Dominica
LI 523 from Dominica to Barbados
LI 508 from Antigua to St. Kitts
LI 508 from St. Kitts to St. St. Maarten
LI 508 from St. Maarten to Tortola
LI 509 from Tortola to Antigua
LI 524 from Barbados to Dominica
LI 524 from Dominica to Antigua
LI 512 from Barbados to Antigua
LI 512 from Antigua to St. Kitts
LI 512 from St. Kitts to Tortola
Passengers should expect some delays on services that will operate.
Please note passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook until 18th September. Passengers with travel dates from 8th– 10th September will have change fees and fare differences waived. Passengers who make changes after the 18th September will be subject to all change fees and applicable fare differences.