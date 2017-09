Feeder bands trailing the southern side of Hurricane Maria continue to advect copious amounts of moisture and showers across Barbados and the southern Lesser Antilles.

As a result, the island will continue to experience intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds for at least another 12 hours.

Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches have already been recorded across some sections of the island and any additional rains will lead to further flooding.

Thus, the flood-warning has been extended until 6:00 a.m tomorrow, 19th September, 2017.

This information will be updated as conditions warrant.