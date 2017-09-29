The Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions [CCCU] is mobilizing Regional and International financial resources with an initial target of US$1 million, to provide relief to Caribbean Credit Union members and other citizens in general, who have been affected by the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

These Hurricanes have caused varying levels of damage in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, British Virgin Islands [BVI], Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis, with widespread devastation in Barbuda, The BVI and especially in Dominica, where 75,000 persons are Credit Union members. The estimated 1,800 residents of Barbuda were evacuated to Antigua.

The Confederation will render short, medium and long-term assistance to these countries primarily in the following areas:

Donations of food, water and supplies.

Financial Assistance to students and parents who have been evacuated to Antigua from Barbuda to assist resettlement in schools.

The provision of financial and other resources to facilitate the restoration of service to members by Credit Unions in Dominica.

Assistance with the provision of temporary structures to provide accommodation for schools.

General financial and technical support to Credit Unions and their members.

Initial financial and other contributions have already been made to Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica but urgent assistance is necessary. Accordingly, Credit Unions, Credit Union members and Credit Union Leagues, members and citizens of the Diaspora Community, are urged to support this relief effort. Unofficial estimates after Hurricane Irma, indicated that approximately US$1.9 billion would have been required for reconstruction in Anguilla, Barbuda, BVI and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The cost of Hurricane Maria’s impact on Dominica, is still to be quantified.

Credit Unions are urged to set up special Hurricane Relief accounts to allow individual members to make donations. Contributions can be remitted to the Confederation by credit card authorizations, bank draft or wire transfer to:

Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions

Cnr Wilkin Street & St Johnston Avenue, Fortlands, Basseterre, St Kitts

Account: 42107

Swift: KNANKNSK

Beneficiary Bank: St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd

Address: Central Street, Basseterre, St Kitts

Intermediary Bank

Wachovia Bank , N.A

FL 6079

200 South Biscayne Boulevard, 12th Floor, Miami, Florida 33131

Swift: PNBPUS3NNYC

ABA: 026005092