Kimberly Teelucksingh allegedly took her life on Wednesday afternoon after accusing her boyfriend of five months of infidelity. Investigators perused 24-year-old Teelucksingh’s cell phone records which revealed she had sent messages to a young man accusing him of being unfaithful.

She was found hanging from a rafter at her Princes Town home. It was previously reported she was expected to graduate from the Law Faculty of the University of the West Indies (The UWI) on Thursday. Her father Shannonsingh Teelucksingh said he has no idea why the aspiring politician and lawyer took her life. He said she had already purchased her graduation dress and was looking forward to receiving her degree.

The UWI, in a statement yesterday, expressed condolences to Teelucksingh’s family and friends on behalf of deputy principal Professor Indar Ramnarine.

“The news of Ms. Teelucksingh’s passing is extremely sad,” The UWI said.

“She was a young woman with obviously a lot of potential. We are saddened by her death but have used the moment to shed light on the counselling and psychological services that are available to students who are having a difficult time coping with their studies and university life in general.”

The UWI said, however, Teelucksingh was a former student of the Faculty of Social Sciences and was not a registered student since 2013/2014. She was not expected to graduate this year.

Yesterday, former Commonwealth youth ambassador Nicholas Morris said Government needs to do more to improve youth mental health. Morris said Teelucksingh’s death is cause for the nation to examine the efficiency and adequacy of the measures in place, both at a national and community level, to combat suicide as well as help youth deal with issues surrounding their mental health.

“It was only in June of this year our nation was rocked by the suicide of a 14-year-old at a Children’s Authority Safe House while weeks after, a young couple, both aged 20, also took their own lives. It is quite clear that our nation is battling a silent crisis of mental health issues amongst our nation’s youth from all walks of life, social standing and educational background.”

