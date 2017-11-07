Whats Up Caribbean

Tuesday, 07 November 2017 09:44

Prisons Commissioner: We are being targeted Featured

Trinidad and Tobago Commissioner of Prisons William Alexander yesterday acknowledged that prison officers are being targeted by criminals.

“There is evidence to suggest that prison officers are being targeted,” said Alexander yesterday at a joint police/prison press briefing two days before 44-year-old Glenford Gardener, a prison officer who was shot and killed at Bagatelle, Diego Martin on October 28, is to be laid to rest.

Gardener was the second prison officer in a month to be killed. Over the past 15 years, 17 prison officers have been killed.

At the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain yesterday, reporters were told meetings were held with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Police Commissioner Stephen Williams and the Chief of Defence Staff Hayden Pritchard in an effort to come up with strategies to better protect prison officers. However, Alexander did not tell reporters of the strategies they are to adopt.

“There are several security measures that have been adopted, but as you would appreciate it is not wise to make those measures public. We have to be wise enough, like playing poker, not to expose your hand.”

Alexander also had strong words for president of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards. He said some of the statements which he has made in light of the recent attacks on prison officers were “divisive”. He called on Richards to collaborate to address issues.

Williams said the Police Service is treating threats and attacks on prison officers with the highest priority. He said there have been several reports of threats and attacks on prison officers.

Williams said a mandate was given to all divisions to treat with threats against prison officers with fervour and haste and report to the DCP in charge of crime in a timely manner.

Alexander dispelled rumours that prison officers were being killed by a foreign hit man. He also said rogue prison officers will also be pursued and ejected from the Prison Service.

