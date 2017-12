LIAT wishes to advise passengers that it has recommenced flights and there are some changes in the schedule due to the industrial action which took place on Friday 10 th November.

LIAT is working to reinstate flights and passengers are reminded to check in two hours before rescheduled departure.

Passengers who have been affected from flights on Friday will be allowed to rebook until Sunday 12th November with all change fees waived.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for today:

LI 304 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 308 from Trinidad to Grenada

LI 310 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

LI 310 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia

LI 392 from Guyana to Barbados

Passengers are also advised to expect delays on the services which operate today.