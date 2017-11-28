Whats Up Caribbean

Tuesday, 28 November 2017 07:16

Soldier among three charged with murder Featured

A soldier is among three men due to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with the November 12 murder of businessman Saisnarine Ningwah.

Yasin Akil Rasheed-Gill, 26, a soldier attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, his cousin Kendell Gill, 22, of Bhagaloo Street and Augustus Patrick, 23, all of Enterprise, Chaguanas, were also charged with possession of firearm and ammunition.

Ningwah, 43, a businessman, of Nanan Street West, Aranguez, was at his home when three armed intruders entered the premises and announced a hold up.

Ningwah was shot multiple times about the body during a struggle with one of the assailants.

The men then escaped with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

