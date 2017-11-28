Police in Barbados are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Unnatural Death of Davonne Jamal Watts, 23 years of Smith Road, Pine, St. Michael, which occurred sometime around 8:30 am, on Monday the 27th of November 2017, whilst at Smith Road, Pine, St. Michael.

Circumstances

Preliminary investigations revealed that sometime around 08:30 am, the mother of the deceased entered one of the bedrooms occupied by Davonne, and discovered him hanging from a cross bar in the room.

Investigation into the matter is being continued.