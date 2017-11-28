Memorial for Murdered Student to be held

The University of the Southern Caribbean, the alma mater of 30-year-old Dominican murder victim Chriss Brewster, is expected to hold a memorial service in her honour today.

According to Newsday, the service would be held to commemorate Brewster’s life and her time at the university, which she attended from 2012, graduating with a BBA in finance in May. After graduating, the mother of two was seeking employment and earned money as a seamstress.