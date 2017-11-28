Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Featured Artiste

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Tuesday, 28 November 2017 07:28

Memorial for Murdered Student to be held

The University of the Southern Caribbean, the alma mater of 30-year-old Dominican murder victim Chriss Brewster, is expected to hold a memorial service in her honour today.

According to Newsday, the service would be held to commemorate Brewster’s life and her time at the university, which she attended from 2012, graduating with a BBA in finance in May. After graduating, the mother of two was seeking employment and earned money as a seamstress.

Brewster and her 88-year-old landlord Peter Felix were killed at Wellington Street, St Joseph Trinidad on October 30.

An autopsy confirmed Brewster’s throat was slit before fire was set to the apartment in which she and Felix lived. Felix died of asphyxia consistent with smoke inhalation.

Brewster’s relatives took her body to her hometown in Roseau, Dominica where a funeral was held.

While it is not known whether permission was given to the university, several students asked to display some of the designs she created while in Trinidad.

Published in News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Man Found Hanging
back to top

Login Form