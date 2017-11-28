Memorial for Murdered Student to be held

The University of the Southern Caribbean, the alma mater of 30-year-old Dominican murder victim Chriss Brewster, is expected to hold a memorial service in her honour today.
According to Newsday, the service would be held to commemorate Brewster’s life and her time at the university, which she attended from 2012, graduating with a BBA in finance in May. After graduating, the mother of two was seeking employment and earned money as a seamstress.
Brewster and her 88-year-old landlord Peter Felix were killed at Wellington Street, St Joseph Trinidad on October 30.
An autopsy confirmed Brewster’s throat was slit before fire was set to the apartment in which she and Felix lived. Felix died of asphyxia consistent with smoke inhalation.
Brewster’s relatives took her body to her hometown in Roseau, Dominica where a funeral was held.
While it is not known whether permission was given to the university, several students asked to display some of the designs she created while in Trinidad.