Saturday, 02 December 2017 22:27

Fugitive Vicky Boodram captured … vehicle and property seized

Fraud accused Vicky Boodram had her Mercedes Benz A-Class sedan and her property in a high rise area in South Trinidad seized by the State.

Law enforcement officials informed Newsday that the seizure was done when charges were laid against her in 2012 and the restraint of assets was under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Boodram, from Siparia, is on 175 fraud charges which include money laundering and falsifying documents. Officials explained that Boodram was on several charges for money laundering and there is a provision for seizure and forfeiture of assets under the Proceedings of Crime Act.

Officials said the criminal property can be the subject of seizure and forfeiture and once money flows are from a proceed of crime (money or property) the State has the ability to apply to a judge to have assets seized and frozen and eventually forfeited. Under the law it is alleged the monies that were used to obtain the assets were fraudulently acquired.

In Boodram’s case the State made applications for her car and property. She is reportedly worth about $12 million and has a property valued at more than $5 million though it was not clear whether this was the property the State had seized.

