St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Monday, 04 December 2017 08:00

Canadian national killed in Trinidad Featured

A Canadian has been killed in Trinidad in what police are reportedly calling a homicide.

The Canadian government has confirmed the death, but officials say due to privacy laws they can provide few other details.

Canadian officials in Port of Spain are in touch with local authorities and consular services are being provided to the family of the person who was killed.

Two Trinidad media outlets are reporting that police are treating the matter as a homicide.

The Trinidad Guardian is reporting that police believe the Canadian was robbed.

The newspaper says the body was discovered on a gravel road at a site earmarked for construction.

The Trinidad Express is reporting the man was from Ontario and was on vacation.

The Express says police indicated the body bore marks of violence.

AP

