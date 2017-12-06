Whats Up Caribbean

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Wednesday, 06 December 2017 06:34

Building codes for energy efficiency in focus at Suriname meetings Featured

The final meeting of the Regional Project Team for the Development of the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (REEBC), will be convened in Paramaribo, Suriname, 7-8 December, 2017.

The meeting will be preceded by Suriname’s national stakeholder consultation on the REEBC on 6 December, 2017, which will be hosted at Anton de Kom University of Suriname with the support of the University’s Board.

The establishment of the REEBC is a very important step in creating a clear and generally-accepted framework for maximising the efficiency of energy services in buildings. This is a high priority given that approximately 40% of final energy is consumed in buildings in the Region. This represents a large proportion of the foreign exchange requirements for fueling the energy economies in the Region.

Following the second meeting of the RPT, held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in July 2017, national consultations were hosted in each Member State, and input to the 2018 draft International Energy Efficiency Conservation Code (IECC) Caribbean Application Document (CAD) was provided.

The RPT Meeting, which will be held at the Kraznapolsky Hotel, Paramaribo, will seek to finalise the 2018 draft IECC CAD before being presented to Member States for their acceptance before being presented to the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Energy, for approval.

That approval will pave the way for the adoption and implementation of the practices related to all aspects of energy use in buildings. This includes thermal performance requirements for walls, roofs and windows; day lighting, lamps and luminaire performance; energy performance of chillers and air distribution systems; the electrical wiring system; solar water heating; appliances; renewable energy; zoning of buildings; climate classification and building energy management system from the final 2018 IECC CAD on a national level.

