The final meeting of the Regional Project Team for the Development of the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (REEBC), will be convened in Paramaribo, Suriname, 7-8 December, 2017.

The meeting will be preceded by Suriname’s national stakeholder consultation on the REEBC on 6 December, 2017, which will be hosted at Anton de Kom University of Suriname with the support of the University’s Board.

The establishment of the REEBC is a very important step in creating a clear and generally-accepted framework for maximising the efficiency of energy services in buildings. This is a high priority given that approximately 40% of final energy is consumed in buildings in the Region. This represents a large proportion of the foreign exchange requirements for fueling the energy economies in the Region.

Following the second meeting of the RPT, held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in July 2017, national consultations were hosted in each Member State, and input to the 2018 draft International Energy Efficiency Conservation Code (IECC) Caribbean Application Document (CAD) was provided.

The RPT Meeting, which will be held at the Kraznapolsky Hotel, Paramaribo, will seek to finalise the 2018 draft IECC CAD before being presented to Member States for their acceptance before being presented to the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Energy, for approval.

That approval will pave the way for the adoption and implementation of the practices related to all aspects of energy use in buildings. This includes thermal performance requirements for walls, roofs and windows; day lighting, lamps and luminaire performance; energy performance of chillers and air distribution systems; the electrical wiring system; solar water heating; appliances; renewable energy; zoning of buildings; climate classification and building energy management system from the final 2018 IECC CAD on a national level.