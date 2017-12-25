Whats Up Caribbean

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Monday, 25 December 2017 20:27

CTUSAB Christmas Message Featured

The celebration of the Christmas Season has been synonymous with the promotion of peace, joy and good will.

The events of the year 2017 have tended to place a damper on the realization of these ideals which underpin the civility of the society in which we live. Unfortunately there has been a phenomenal rise in negativity and this has replicated itself across the Caribbean region.

The level of crime, violence and the impact of the natural disasters experienced across the region, have tended   to erase the peace and   tranquility   that Barbados   and   its neighbouring islands of the Caribbean have grown accustomed.

As if this were not enough, there has been the continued negative impact of the global economic crisis. This has brought immense pain and suffering to the people of Barbados and has required inordinate sacrifices to be made.

As a Christian society, ther e is an embrace of the belief that Christmas brings with it the element of hope. It is both expected and anticipated that this will condition the thinking and actions of the nation, as it looks and works towards a brighter future.

As we celebrate this Christmas, let us spare a moment to remember the ill fortune that has befallen several Barbadian families and others within the Caribbean Community.

Many would have lost an individual family member as a consequence of acts of violence, whether gun related or otherwise; and/or because of a tragic road accident.

As we -remember the victims and their love ones, let us pray that peace and love will prevail over all acts of violence and injustices.

At this time we may wish to spare a thought for ourCaribbean brothers and sisters whose lives have been devastated by the two major hurricanes which passed through the region.

A special thought should occupy our minds and hearts for those unemployed here at home who are enduring severe hardship.

Notwithstanding the hardships with many may be experiencing at this time, the hope is expressed that Barbadians will continue to exercise the tradition of caring and sharing.

This Christmas let us as a people vow to remain resolute and strong, calm and optimistic, productive and resourceful, united rather than divided, loving and respectful, rather than being acrimonious and/or selfish.

