The events of the year 2017 have tended to place a damper on the realization of these ideals which underpin the civility of the society in which we live. Unfortunately there has been a phenomenal rise in negativity and this has replicated itself across the Caribbean region.

The celebration of the Christmas Season has been synonymous with the promotion of peace, joy and good will.

The level of crime, violence and the impact of the natural disasters experienced across the region, have tended to erase the peace and tranquility that Barbados and its neighbouring islands of the Caribbean have grown accustomed.

As if this were not enough, there has been the continued negative impact of the global economic crisis. This has brought immense pain and suffering to the people of Barbados and has required inordinate sacrifices to be made.

As a Christian society, ther e is an embrace of the belief that Christmas brings with it the element of hope. It is both expected and anticipated that this will condition the thinking and actions of the nation, as it looks and works towards a brighter future.

As we celebrate this Christmas, let us spare a moment to remember the ill fortune that has befallen several Barbadian families and others within the Caribbean Community.

Many would have lost an individual family member as a consequence of acts of violence, whether gun related or otherwise; and/or because of a tragic road accident.

As we -remember the victims and their love ones, let us pray that peace and love will prevail over all acts of violence and injustices.

At this time we may wish to spare a thought for ourCaribbean brothers and sisters whose lives have been devastated by the two major hurricanes which passed through the region.

A special thought should occupy our minds and hearts for those unemployed here at home who are enduring severe hardship.

Notwithstanding the hardships with many may be experiencing at this time, the hope is expressed that Barbadians will continue to exercise the tradition of caring and sharing.

This Christmas let us as a people vow to remain resolute and strong, calm and optimistic, productive and resourceful, united rather than divided, loving and respectful, rather than being acrimonious and/or selfish.