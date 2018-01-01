Brandon Khan was liming with friends at a New Year's eve party at Goodwill Street, Enterprise, when shots were fired shortly after midnight.

Within nine hours on New Year’s Day in Trinidad, the island recorded four homicides.

Khan was shot multiple times.

The six men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where Khan died.

An ex-police officer was chopped to death near his Gopaul Trace, Palmiste, Chaguanas home at around 3a.m.

John Ramkissoon, 59, was drinking with friends when he was involved in an argument with a man.

Police said the man left and returned with a cutlass. Ramkissoon was chopped about the body. He died at the scene.

At 7a.m. the body of 20-year old Miguel Simmons was found at 7th Avenue, Malick. He had been shot multiple times.

And at around 9a.m. the body of a man was found at Upper Mendez Drive, Clamp Fleurs. He had been shot multiples times, police said.