St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Monday, 01 January 2018 15:09

More than Three Murders in Trinidad.... Featured

Within nine hours on New Year’s Day in Trinidad, the island recorded four homicides.

Brandon Khan was liming with friends at a New Year's eve party at Goodwill Street, Enterprise, when shots were fired shortly after midnight.

Khan was shot multiple times.

The six men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where Khan died.

An ex-police officer was chopped to death near his Gopaul Trace, Palmiste, Chaguanas home at around 3a.m.

John Ramkissoon, 59, was drinking with friends when he was involved in an argument with a man.

Police said the man left and returned with a cutlass. Ramkissoon was chopped about the body. He died at the scene.

At 7a.m. the body of 20-year old Miguel Simmons was found at 7th Avenue, Malick. He had been shot multiple times.

And at around 9a.m. the body of a man was found at Upper Mendez Drive, Clamp Fleurs. He had been shot multiples times, police said.

