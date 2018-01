Journalist Janice Budd has died, after being diagnosed with cancer several months ago.

She worked for several years at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation, CVM TV, RJR and the Jamaica Observer as a reporter, presenter and editor.

Ms Budd also worked in the communications unit at the National Commercial Bank and later the Shipping Association of Jamaica.

RJRGLEANER Communications Group Chief Executive Officer Gary Allen remembers Budd as a vibrant journalist.

It’s a memory shared by other colleagues, who spoke on RJR’s Beyond the Headlines.

“She was the best documentary writer,” Deborah Hickling recalled. “You really felt the stories she wrote.”

