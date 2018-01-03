Whats Up Caribbean

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Wednesday, 03 January 2018 06:00

Dec. 30th 2017- Jan 1st 2018 - 16 dead Featured

Sixteen people died in traffic accidents during Dominican Republic’s New Year celebration, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported yesterday.

According to COE figures, between December 30 and January 1, during the second phase of the holidays’ preventive operation, there were 435 traffic accidents, with 527 victims.

In a press conference COE director, Juan Manuel Méndez, said in that period there were also 267 alcohol intoxications, 35 of which are minors.

The COE also reported that 11 people were treated for food poisoning.

