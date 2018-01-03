In a press conference COE director, Juan Manuel Méndez, said in that period there were also 267 alcohol intoxications, 35 of which are minors.
The COE also reported that 11 people were treated for food poisoning.
Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...
Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.
Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...
Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...
It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...
The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....
Sixteen people died in traffic accidents during Dominican Republic’s New Year celebration, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported yesterday.
