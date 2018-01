Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping near the Hilton in Port of Spain on Saturday night.

The incident occurred metres away from the Belmont Police Station and was recorded on a cellphone and circulated on social media.

Police said a 21-year-old man was roadside when he was approached by four men. The man ran and the men followed.

The man was beaten as the men attempted to rob his of $9,500 cell phone.

The men forced the man into the trunk of a car.

He escaped a short distance away.

Three men were detained by responding police officers and the vehicle impounded.

The men reportedly told police that they knew the victim and he was drunk. They were putting him in the trunk to get him home safely.