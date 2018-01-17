BIM feels compelled to act at this time to ensure that this national crisis is managed and resolved so as not to escalate to epidemic proportions. In this regard, we are going to reach out to international entities to solicit assistance with addressing the issues whether they be technical or social.

The Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) recognizes that the current state of the South Coast sewage system is a looming national health crisis in the making!

To this end, we will also endeavor if elected to identify and address the problem within 90 days of taking office and thereafter try to resolve it within 12 months to the satisfaction of all parties concerned be it Barbadians or tourist alike!

Any failure to resolve this crisis places the health of our citizens and visitors at risk and could mean that our country’s economy could be further devastated as a result.

RE: SOARES DA COSTA – CONTRATCTOR FOR THE SOUTH COAST SEWAGE PROJECT

BIM has done its due diligence on the Portuguese firm Soares Da Costa which was alleged to have been contracted by the then Barbados Labour Party (BLP) administration to carry out the South Coast Sewage project.

An internet search on Soares Da Costa after this company has done such a massive capital works project in Barbados, has revealed that from 1986 to present the company has completed 21 such waste water/sewage projects world-wide.

What is most disturbing is the fact that all such projects (21) are proudly listed on the website of the company with the exception of the Barbados based South Coast sewage project. The question must be asked; If a company of this magnitude carries out a project of this nature in an overseas territory, why would they not make every effort to advertise its success at completion?

Could it be that the contracting firm had concerns about the future performance of the project based upon governmental intervention or corrupt practices that would cause an international entity not to wish to be associated with such a project?

Dear Barbadians, this is all speculation but these concerns must be investigated!

Could it be that the company may have expressed concerns about the equipment chosen and the possibility of future failure?

The BIM is therefore committed to investigating this matter and the events surrounding the execution of the South Coast Sewage Project executed under the BLP administration!

RE: AMALGAMATION OF THE NEW BARBADOS KINGDOM ALLIANCE (NBA) WITH THE BIM

The Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) is pleased to announce that the New Barbados Kingdom Alliance (NBKA) Party led by Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury has agreed to join alliance with us to

contest the upcoming constitutionally due 2018 general elections.

In this regard BIM wishes to thank the NBKA for the confidence reposed in us and will as such work with the candidates of the NBKA in conjunction with those existing BIM candidates to bring

credible change to our nation.