Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Featured Artiste

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Wednesday, 17 January 2018 07:30

BIM Ready for Change – Statement on South Cost Sewerage Issue Featured

The Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) recognizes that the current state of the South Coast sewage system is a looming national health crisis in the making!

BIM feels compelled to act at this time to ensure that this national crisis is managed and resolved so as not to escalate to epidemic proportions. In this regard, we are going to reach out to international entities to solicit assistance with addressing the issues whether they be technical or social.

 

To this end, we will also endeavor if elected to identify and address the problem within 90 days of taking office and thereafter try to resolve it within 12 months to the satisfaction of all parties concerned be it Barbadians or tourist alike!

Any failure to resolve this crisis places the health of our citizens and visitors at risk and could mean that our country’s economy could be further devastated as a result.

RE: SOARES DA COSTA – CONTRATCTOR FOR THE SOUTH COAST SEWAGE PROJECT

BIM has done its due diligence on the Portuguese firm Soares Da Costa which was alleged to have been contracted by the then Barbados Labour Party (BLP) administration to carry out the South Coast Sewage project.

An internet search on Soares Da Costa after this company has done such a massive capital works project in Barbados, has revealed that from 1986 to present the company has completed 21 such waste water/sewage projects world-wide.

What is most disturbing is the fact that all such projects (21) are proudly listed on the website of the company with the exception of the Barbados based South Coast sewage project. The question must be asked; If a company of this magnitude carries out a project of this nature in an overseas territory, why would they not make every effort to advertise its success at completion?

Could it be that the contracting firm had concerns about the future performance of the project based upon governmental intervention or corrupt practices that would cause an international entity not to wish to be associated with such a project?

Dear Barbadians, this is all speculation but these concerns must be investigated!

Could it be that the company may have expressed concerns about the equipment chosen and the possibility of future failure?

The BIM is therefore committed to investigating this matter and the events surrounding the execution of the South Coast Sewage Project executed under the BLP administration!

RE: AMALGAMATION OF THE NEW BARBADOS KINGDOM ALLIANCE (NBA) WITH THE BIM

The Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM) is pleased to announce that the New Barbados Kingdom Alliance (NBKA) Party led by Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury has agreed to join alliance with us to

contest the upcoming constitutionally due 2018 general elections.

In this regard BIM wishes to thank the NBKA for the confidence reposed in us and will as such work with the candidates of the NBKA in conjunction with those existing BIM candidates to bring

credible change to our nation.

Published in News
More in this category: « Attempted Kidnapping Recorded – Men Arrested
back to top

Login Form